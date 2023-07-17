GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 70 dogs were taken to a rescue center in Gallatin after authorities reportedly found them chained to trees, trapped in cages, and living among piles of garbage and bones at a purported animal rescue organization.

On Friday, July 14, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi received a complaint that representatives from Second Paw Dog Rescue had not been on the property to care for the animals for several days.

(Courtesy: Amiee Stubbs via Animal Rescue Corps.)

The sheriff’s department reached out to Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, for “urgent help” after discovering the severity of the conditions and the large number of animals.

“This is a very grim situation here. Scattered bones litter the property,” ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward, said in a news release regarding the rescue, dubbed Operation Skin and Bones. “These animals have endured tremendous suffering and it ends today.”

Responders reportedly found dozens of dogs chained to trees and trapped in outdoor cages, as well as camping tents. Several more were running loose around the nine-acre property, without access to food or clean water, authorities said.

On a separate property belonging to Second Paw Dog Rescue, deputies found 40 more dogs running loose and inside a trailer. Officials said over a dozen other dogs were found dead, with carcasses scattered around the property and in cages.

Two emaciated dogs were immediately euthanized “due to untreated medical conditions that were too advanced to be treated,” according to ARC. Inside a trailer, authorities reportedly found several litters of puppies living among “piles of garbage” and urine-soaked, feces-covered floors.

Deputies said the puppies were covered in ticks and fleas, and many exhibited various illnesses and untreated injuries such as bite wounds. Many of the dogs chained to trees also appeared to have dental damage and missing teeth, “presumably from chewing at their chains to free themselves,” according to ARC.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department, ARC and several other local animal rescuers safely removed the surviving dogs and took them to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, where they will receive medical, physical and social care until being placed with partnering shelters.

The owners of Second Dog Paw Rescue, Natalie Fancher Patten and her husband William Patten, were taken into custody on charges of animal cruelty, including felony animal cruelty.

“Not all victims of abuse are people, and we take animal cruelty very seriously in our community,” Sheriff Joedy Pennington said in a release regarding the rescue. “We will fully enforce the laws of this state and bring those responsible to justice.”