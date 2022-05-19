LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A 7-year-old boy is being hailed a hero, and rightfully so, after saving his dad’s life when they crashed into a creek.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says Coy Corder is the reason his father is still alive.

Coy and his dad were riding in a side-by-side ATV on April 14 when it rolled over into a nearby creekbed. The young boy was able to free himself, but his dad was knocked unconscious – with his head under the water.

The 7-year-old boy acted quickly and picked up his dad’s head. He held it up above the water until help was able to arrive at the scene.

Coy was honored at Flintville School on Thursday for his heroic acts, outstanding courage and bravery.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder designated Coy an Honorary Junior Deputy of the department.