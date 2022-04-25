CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County.

The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy as of Monday.

Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that Jessie Allen was a student at Fall Branch Elementary School.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told News Channel 11 shortly before 5 p.m. that charges have been filed against a suspect. That suspect was identified only as a juvenile. Armstrong said he could not comment further on what the charges were or about the suspect.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the incident occurred at a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt revealed that a call came in regarding the incident around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

At the request of District Attorney Dan Armstrong, the TBI is assisting in the investigation.

The TBI stated Monday afternoon that a suspect remains at the sheriff’s department for interviews but is not in custody. No charges have been filed yet.

A neighbor in the area told News Channel 11 that the deadly incident has rattled her.

“I know I won’t sleep for a while now knowing it was that close, especially when I find out how close it was,” Rosita King said.

King has lived in the area for six years and found the area of Old Snaps Ferry Road and Ducktown Road blocked to traffic following the double homicide.

“If there’s somebody running around killing people, I need to know so I can protect myself, I live right there,” King said.

As of Monday afternoon, the TBI and sheriff’s department believe the incident to be isolated.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details have been released. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.