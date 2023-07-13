FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Billy Taylor was just 18 years old when he was shot and killed on a stormy night in Fayetteville after police happened across the scene.

Fayetteville Police Department Commander Coby Templeton was the first to notice Taylor’s vehicle while authorities were out surveying storm damage on March 18, 2022.

At first, police thought Taylor had only crashed on Maple Street West. It wasn’t until first responders were able to get him under the lights in the back of an ambulance that they realized he had been shot, causing him to crash into a utility pole.

Despite being rushed to Huntsville Hospital, Taylor later died from his injuries.

Templeton says the teen’s death weighs heavy on his mind, as investigators continue working hard to find answers for the family.

Taylor’s family shared soon after his death that they strongly believed the man charged in a separate homicide earlier that year was also responsible for his death.

Robtavious “Rock” Hawk was arrested around April 4, 2022, in Fayetteville. He was transferred to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department just after midnight. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on February 13, 2022, near Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.

During that shooting, police said two people were hit, one of whom was under the age of 18. That person was killed.

Hawk remains in the Lincoln County Jail. He was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon.

At the time of Hawk’s arrest, Templeton said authorities were listening to Taylor’s family’s opinions and were not ruling Hawk out as a suspect.

During a Crimestoppers meeting on Wednesday, Templeton said the reward, initially set at $1,000, was bumped up to $6,000. The Commander is hopeful the update will produce more tips to bring answers and possibly closure for Taylor’s family.