KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A four-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during a suspected road rage incident in Knoxville on Thursday. Police are searching for the shooter and the vehicle involved.

The boy, who is not identified, was a passenger in a car when the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Bethel Avenue and McConnell Street.

The shots came from a second vehicle that Knoxville Police described as a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

Officers canvased the area after the shooting in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle but did not locate it or any additional evidence related to the shooting.