LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a 17-year-old and 18-year-old from Ohio were both killed along with a 16-year-old from Ethridge. A 19-year-old from Ethridge was also injured in the crash. According to the THP, none of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

The teens were traveling north in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner on Jamestown Road when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The 17-year-old driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, according to the THP.

According to the THP crash report, the Toyota traveled off the left side of the roadway and then rolled over multiple times, ejecting three of the teens from the vehicle.

The roadway was shut down for a while as authorities conducted their investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.