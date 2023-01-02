Crime scene tape at Canna Buds following a shooting that injured at least thr

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting at My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway. The officers on the scene found three gunshot victims. They were then taken to UT Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Finesse2tymes was playing a concert at My Canna Buds Sunday night according to a post on the rapper’s Instagram. Police say during the performance, an altercation is believed to have occurred and shots were fired. A spokesperson for KPD said numerous individuals are believed to have fired shots and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The spokesperson adds that numerous witnesses and possible suspects were detained for further investigation.

Crime scene tape at Canna Buds following a shooting that injured at least three people. (WATE)

The tent in the parking lot of Canna Buds in Knoxville where shooting took place during a concert. (WATE)

My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway (WATE)

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

