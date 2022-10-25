MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.

Murfreesboro police reported 25-year-old Jessica Mortensen contacted the 24-year-old victim on Friday, Oct. 21 and arranged to meet at a Murfreesboro hotel for sex in exchange for $300.

Once inside the hotel room on Silohill Lane, Mortensen went into the bathroom and Harry Kiningham, 41, and Joshua Frazier, 37, approached the victim and claimed to be officers from Nashville, according to Murfreesboro police.

Harry Kiningham (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Jessica Mortensen (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Joshua Frazier (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The victim was reportedly forced to remove his clothing, give the suspects his bank information before he was taken to a bank at gunpoint and forced to withdraw thousands of dollars. Murfreesboro police reported the victim was then dropped off at his home in College Grove.

Kiningham was arrested at the hotel where the incident occurred. Officers found what is believed to be crystal meth and marijuana in his pocket.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted the victim’s stolen pickup truck at the hotel around 2 a.m. Sunday. Murfreesboro police reported Mortensen and Frazier tried to run away but Frazier was captured in the parking lot while Mortensen was found in a hotel bathroom.

All three were charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion. They were booked into the Rutherford County jail on a $33,500 bond each.

No additional information was immediately released.