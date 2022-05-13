GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people have been arrested for a deadly shooting in Giles County that happened on Tuesday.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Bowen, Samuel Fulton and Zandi Engerlrecht are all charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder.

David Simms, 23, was reportedly shot and killed at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of a burned-out home on Nancy Green Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found multiple shell casings, a gun and a stolen car from Florida, along with Simms’ body. The crime scene was over 100 yards long, taking investigators a long time to examine evidence on scene.

All three suspects have lengthy criminal histories, according to investigators. Authorities are currently in the process of extraditing them from Limestone County, Alabama.