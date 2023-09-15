FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The annual Lincoln County Fair is kicking off Friday, September 15th with a car show and corn hole tournament. The fun officially gets underway on Saturday with a rodeo and armband day.

This year’s fair features many events including Quarter Horse races, rodeos, truck and tractor pulls, and a monster truck show as well as agriculture exhibits, 4-H displays, cow shows, a Farmer for a Day exhibit and so much more.

There are deals and specials for admission and rides. On Tuesday, September 19 there will be free admission for EVERYONE who attends the fair that day.

Lincoln County Fair

Photo courtesy of Shannon Blackwood

Here is a brief lineup of popular events:

Friday, Sept. 15: Cruise-In Car Show and adult cornhole tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16: Rodeo and armband day

Sunday, Sept. 17: Quarter horse races, rodeo and stick horse races for kids at the grandstands

Monday, Sept. 18: Truck & Tractor Pull and beauty pageants

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Saturday, Sept. 23: Harness Races

Tuesday, Sept. 19: FREE admission for all, harness racing at 2:00 p.m. and night harness racing at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Live pro wrestling and Stock Demolition Derby

Thursday, Sept. 21: Monster Truck Show at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: Sanctioned Truck & Tractor Pull and a zero-turn mower giveaway

Saturday, Sept. 23: Demolition Derby

To learn more about the schedule of events and deals go to the Lincoln County Fair website.