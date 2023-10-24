NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee representatives, Mark Green and Chuck Fleischmann, have officially thrown their names in the hat in the race to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The most recent nominee, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), withdrew his name from the running after a contingent of Republicans made clear they would not back him on the House floor.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement calling Emmer a “RINO” and saying voting for him “would be a tragic mistake.”

Emmer is the third nominee who’s failed to win. Representatives will still need approval from fellow Republicans before a vote on the House floor.

The Speakership has remained vacant since the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan both attempted runs at the position, with Jordan failing multiple public votes before the Republican Party took the matter behind closed doors to float different nominees.

Other announced candidates include: Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Mike Johnson (R-La.), and Roger Williams (R-Texas).