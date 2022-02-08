RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigations are underway after the deaths of two Rutherford County Adult Detention Center inmates and the hospitalization of a third this past weekend.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Gage Dalling, 28, of Smithville and Charles Omotunde Taiwo, 39, of Murfreesboro died after being treated at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. A 27-year-old female inmate who apparently overdosed remains hospitalized, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in the investigation into Dalling’s death.

A detention officer conducting routine checks of inmates found Dalling unresponsive in his cell Friday morning, according to a release. Detention officers began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medical staff working at the detention center took over. According to Jail Administrator Kevin Henderson, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to treat Dalling and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

In a second call, Henderson said a detention officer patrolling the cells found Taiwo lying on the floor in his cell and began CPR Sunday evening. Responding medical staff continued administering CPR until paramedics took over and took him to the hospital where he later died, according to Henderson.

In a third case, Henderson said the female inmate was brought into booking and was waiting to be processed when she suffered an apparent overdose. Deputies immediately administered Narcan. EMS paramedics treated her before taking her to the hospital where she is undergoing medical treatment.

Inmate Lanea D. Moss, 29, of Crossville, who was also waiting with the inmate to be processed in booking, allegedly gave her an unknown substance, resulting in the apparent overdose. Moss was charged with introduction of contraband into the jail, according to a release.

“We are saddened by the loss of life in two unrelated incidents,” Fitzhugh said. “Our hearts go out their families and friends. Deputies and medical staff gave their best efforts to save their lives.

“Despite our best efforts, people still find a way to smuggle in dangerous drugs,” the sheriff said. “We take every death seriously and will continue our efforts to keep inmates safe and provide the best medical treatment available.”

According to Sheriff Fitzhugh, nine inmates have died while in the custody of the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center since 2006; four in 2016, one in 2017, one in 2018 and one in 2021, including deaths that occurred in hospitals.