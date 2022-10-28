BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged murder after evidence was found following an investigation into human remains that were found at South Holston Lake.

The remains were found on Thursday by a fisherman near Observation Knob Park, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports. An investigation was launched immediately after the remains were found, police state.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, SCSO detectives and the personnel with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found “significant evidence” that led to the arrest of Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III.

Ward has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale/delivery of a schedule 1 substance. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

“I would like to commend the detectives on what appeared to be an extremely complex case. Thanks to their hard work and skilled effort, certain and swift justice will be administered in this case. I would also like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date after notifying the next of kin, the release from Cassidy states. The release did, however, specify that the reported victim was male.