LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Two men were arrested in Lincoln County following an investigation into illegal drugs being sold in the community, according to authorities.

On Thursday, August 11, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) carried out a narcotics search warrant in an unspecified area in the southern part of the county. The department said the search was the result of an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.

During that search, 6.2 ounces of methamphetamine was recovered, along with one pound of marijuana, several narcotic pills, cash and 22 guns. Three of those guns, authorities say, were reported stolen from Madison County, Alabama.

55-year-old Robert Ray Carden and 50-year-old Ronald Wayne Ashby were arrested following the search.

The LCSD says both men were charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule II meth

Possession of Schedule II meth for resale

Possession of Schedule VI

Possession of Schedule VI for resale

Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Schedule II for resale

Possession of Schedule IV

Possession of Schedule IV for resale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony

Felon in possession of a firearm

Bond for Carden was set at $142,500. Bond for Ashby was set at $147,500.

According to online records, both men remain in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail.

The LCSD says this investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are suspected in the case.