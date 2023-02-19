MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and 10 more were injured overnight at two Whitehaven shootings Memphis Police believe are related.

No arrests have been made and police say no suspect information is available.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Live Lounge at 1482 E. Shelby Drive, where they found two shooting victims.

They were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Five more shooting victims left the scene by private vehicles and arrived at area hospitals in non-critical condition.

While at the Live Lounge, officers were told about another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

There, officers found one male shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Three more victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police are investigating and say both scenes are believed to be connected.

Police said it was unclear what happened prior to the shootings, and they had no solid description of the suspect or suspects.