LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — One person has been arrested following an investigation into recent mail theft in Lincoln County, according to local authorities.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said in a social media post on Friday that an unnamed person was arrested following an investigation into mail theft that happened between August 1 and September 16, 2022.

That suspect remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

More charges are likely, according to the LCSD’s Criminal Investigation Unit, which says the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to go to the sheriff’s department to fill out a written statement.

The sheriff’s department is located at 4141 Thornton Taylor Parkway in Fayetteville and can be reached at (931) 433-9821.