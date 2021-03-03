Tennessee Man sentenced to 210 months in prison after found with a gun and drugs in Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Tennessee man was sentenced to prison for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin and possession of a gun, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon says he sentenced 39-year-old Jason Jeremiah Jones to 210 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in November 2020 to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Huntsville/Madison County Strategic Counterdrug Team and HIDTA Task Force got a search warrant for Jones’s residence in Huntsville on July 24, 2017. Agents say they searched the premises and seized approximately 9 grams of heroin and 85 grams of cocaine, and a Colt .380 pistol.

“This prosecution is a great example of local and federal law enforcement’s teamwork approach to stopping drug dealers and taking guns out of the hands of criminals,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “We will use all the tools we have under federal law to assist local agencies working to make our communities safer.”

“This outstanding collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies illustrates the continuing unified goal to keeping our community safe,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. This lengthy sentence closes the door on a career criminal who felt untouchable and beyond the reach of law enforcement. DEA and our law enforcement partners stand firmly to ensure that criminals who peddle in these illegal and dangerous drugs will never escape from facing the consequences of their criminal activities.”

The DEA investigated the case, along with the Huntsville/Madison County Strategic Counterdrug Team/HIDTA Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted the case.