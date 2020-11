HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Tennessee man was killed in a wreck Tuesday morning, Alabama State Troopers confirmed.

Troopers said Donald J. Woodard, 40, was killed when the vehicle he was driving ran off Alabama 99 near West Limestone Road and hit a ditch. The wreck happened around 5 a.m. about 10 miles north of Athens.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.