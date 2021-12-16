Tennessee man charged with first-degree murder following a six-year joint investigation

According to the TBI’s press release, agents developed information throughout the course of the investigation identifying Michael Hobson of Somerville as the person responsible.

HICKORY VALLEY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed a Somerville man has been charged with first-degree murder following a six-year joint investigation involving the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and special agents with the TBI.

TBI special agents responded to the 3000 block of Somerville Road in Hickory Valley on November 23, 2015 at the request of former 25th District Attorney General Attorney Michael Dunavant. The request came after someone driving by saw a body lying in a field just off the roadway and called 911.

Authorities later identified the victim as Guy Williamson of Somerville, Tennessee.

The TBI says after consulting with the current 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, an arrest warrant for Hobson was issued on December 14, 2021, charging him with first-degree murder.

Hobson, currently in jail on an unrelated charge, was served and booked into the Tipton County Jail on the new count.

His bond is set at $500,000.