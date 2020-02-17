Watch Live
Tennessee legislature considering bill that would remove license requirements for 27 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee legislature is considering a bill that would allow people to perform 27 different jobs without a license.

These jobs normally require a license, registration or certificate to perform.

The bill includes protections for consumers who work with those who decide to forgo the licensing.

Before work even begins, the customer would have to sign a written agreement stating that they understand the individual is not licensed and that they release them from all liability in the event something happens, except in cases where the action on the part of the individual is “intentional, willful, or malicious in conduct.”

If passed, the bill would apply to the following jobs:

  1. Accountants
  2. Architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers;
  3. Barbers
  4. Cosmetologists
  5. Funeral directors and embalmers
  6. Contractors
  7. Home inspectors
  8. Plumbers
  9. Home improvement contractors
  10. Locksmiths
  11. Real estate brokers
  12. Land surveyors
  13. Soil scientists
  14. Auctioneers
  15. Individuals engaged in the application of pesticides
  16. Rental location agents
  17. Private investigators
  18. Polygraph examiners
  19. Individuals engaged with fire protection sprinkler systems
  20. Servicers of fire extinguishers and related equipment
  21. Alarm contractors
  22. Private protective services
  23. Geologists
  24. Tattoo artists
  25. Body piercing artist
  26. Real estate appraisers
  27. Professional employer organizations

