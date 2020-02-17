Tennessee legislature considering bill that would remove license requirements for 27 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee legislature is considering a bill that would allow people to perform 27 different jobs without a license.

These jobs normally require a license, registration or certificate to perform.

The bill includes protections for consumers who work with those who decide to forgo the licensing.

Before work even begins, the customer would have to sign a written agreement stating that they understand the individual is not licensed and that they release them from all liability in the event something happens, except in cases where the action on the part of the individual is “intentional, willful, or malicious in conduct.”

If passed, the bill would apply to the following jobs:

Accountants Architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers; Barbers Cosmetologists Funeral directors and embalmers Contractors Home inspectors Plumbers Home improvement contractors Locksmiths Real estate brokers Land surveyors Soil scientists Auctioneers Individuals engaged in the application of pesticides Rental location agents Private investigators Polygraph examiners Individuals engaged with fire protection sprinkler systems Servicers of fire extinguishers and related equipment Alarm contractors Private protective services Geologists Tattoo artists Body piercing artist Real estate appraisers Professional employer organizations