Tennessee governor limits gatherings, resists mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as announced new social gathering restrictions, while still refusing to implement a mask mandate despite pleas from front-line health care workers in a state experiencing the highest new cases per capita in the country.
Instead of a mask mandate, the Republican on Sunday signed an executive order limiting public gatherings to 10 people. He called the state “ground zero” in the COVID-19 battle and urged Tennesseans not to gather with people outside their immediate households during the upcoming holidays.
His message comes just a day after Lee confirmed that his wife Maria had tested positive for COVID-19.
Lee says he has tested negative but will remain in quarantine at the governor’s residence.