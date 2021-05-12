Tennessee flag flies over North Carolina Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s flag was seen flying over the old Capitol building in North Carolina Tuesday and the state said it was all as part of a movie shoot.

Photos began circulating on social media showing the Volunteer State’s flag atop the Capitol in downtown Raleigh, leading people to question why.

The North Carolina Department of Administration revealed the state had granted permission to filmmakers to fly the Tennessee flag during filming.

The production of the “Evolution of Nate Gibson” began shooting Monday at the building on Union Square in downtown Raleigh and will continue until Wednesday, Department of Cultural and Natural Resources spokeswoman Michele Walker said.

The movie starring Marcia Gay Harden, Diane Ladd and Charlie Row is “a coming-of-age story about an artist and mother of two who must find a way forward after her teenage son’s life is forever altered by a freak accident,” according to the Capitol site administrator.

The old Capitol, built in 1840, is a Greek Revival-style building that once housed offices of the governor, the Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers.

WNCN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.