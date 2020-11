TENN., – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an endangered child alert late Saturday night.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham, who is missing from Coopertown, TN.



Kaylie has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.



If you see her, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/dw3tjJLNix — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 22, 2020

TBI is searching for 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham who is missing from Coopertown, Tennessee. They add that she has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

If you see Mooningham, TBI is asking you call 1-800-TBI-FIND.