Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Child Alert

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in finding a missing child who might be endangered.

Riley Moore, 15, is missing from New Johnsonville. This missing endangered child alert said she is 5’5” and 175 lbs, has blonde hair, and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on Saturday wearing a jacket and jeans in New Johnsonville, west of Nashville.

Authorities say Moore may be a passenger in a small 2000s model Dodge pickup truck – red or tan in color – with extensive damage to the passenger door.

If you have seen Riley or have information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

