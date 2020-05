MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man shot at Moore County deputies Saturday afternoon.

According to TBI, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Powell Hollow Road around 4:30 p.m.

After arriving, a man shot at the deputies, one of which returned fire and hit him.

TBI said he was flown to a Nashville hospital where he is being treated for injuries.

TBI added no deputies were injured.