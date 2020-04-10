Tennessee Aquarium launches educational series to help parents teach kids at home

Even though the Tennessee Aquarium’s education department can’t deliver face-to-face programs right now, they have produced a new educational series for families who are staying #SaferAtHome now.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Tennessee Aquarium wants to help parents kick off their new role as homeschool teachers.

The aquarium created Weekday Wonders, a series of free, science-at-home lessons that will help kids get outside and engaged in easy-to-understand, hands-on activities.

The series offers curated science content that has more structure than some other kinds of activities without the formality of an actual school lesson, according to the director of science education for the Tennessee Aquarium, Brooke Gorman.

“This series is specially designed for pre-K through fifth-grade children whose parents are suddenly finding themselves homeschooling unexpectedly,” Gorman says. “A lot of people aren’t really comfortable with science, so we want to help support those parents to help their kids learn without feeling the pressure of feeling nervous about what they know or don’t know.”

The series is constructed around five-day “weeks,” each of which explores an overarching topic, such as living things and the environment or ecosystem diversity.

New lessons are released daily, focusing on questions such as: “What do animals need to live?” and “Where do animals live in rivers and streams?”

Daily activity guides walk parents and their children through a variety of engaging activities, discussions and physical challenges, including daily nature journaling topics, hands-on art or crafting projects, backyard scientific investigations and even animal-themed yoga poses.

The Tennessee Aquarium is also producing live online streams at 1 p.m. on weekdays that include “moment of Zen” calming views of various exhibits and expert-led discussions of various animals or behaviors. The #AquariumAtHome Facebook Lives offer behind-the-scenes views and are opportunities for digital visitors to interact directly with Aquarium staff. The topic and timing of the daily stream is announced each morning on the Aquarium’s Facebook page.

There is also more free content at tnaqua.org/aquarium-at-home including:

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will remain temporarily closed until further notice.