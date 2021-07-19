Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Education has approved 29 new virtual schools for upcoming 2021-22 school year. According to a release, this addition brings the total number of virtual schools in Tennessee to 57. Since 2011, Tennessee has allowed local school districts to create virtual schools that offer alternative modes of instruction for students. Tennessee families must enroll their students in virtual school in order to receive a significant portion of their instruction remotely under newly enacted rules by the State Board of Education.

