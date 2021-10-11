Tennesseans invited to observe day of prayer, fasting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has signed a proclamation to dedicate Oct. 11 as a day of prayer and fasting in Tennessee.

The proclamation, signed Oct. 8, 2021, declares Monday as a voluntary day of prayer, humility and fasting for the Volunteer State.

I signed a proclamation to dedicate tomorrow, October 11, as a Day of Prayer & Fasting. I invite all Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God's guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/KWUrPIJr35 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 10, 2021

Gov. Lee asks Tennesseans to join him and First Lady Maria to pause to “acknowledge our blessings, seek God’s guidance for our state and ask Him for healing, grace and favor for the days ahead.”

In 2019, Governor Lee said he got the idea after touring the state and learning how people were praying for him. May 2 is the National Day of Prayer, observed across the country.