Tenn. lawmakers seek to lift testing requirements as schools close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are working quickly on a proposal to drop state testing this spring.

They are responding to Gov. Bill Lee’s latest coronavirus containment efforts, which include asking all schools to close by the end of the week.

The Republican-dominant Legislature is considering a measure that would not only cancel Tennessee’s student assessment test but also waive the required 180 days of classroom instruction for the 2019-2020 school year.

Lawmakers are facing a tight time crunch to address the issue, however, now that legislative leaders have said they want to recess by the end of the week.