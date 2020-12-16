Temporary tents set up at Marshall Medical Centers as they prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Marshall County is preparing for the worst as the number of COVID-19-positive patients remain high.

The Emergency Management Agency, Heavy Rescue 10 team, and Marshall Technical School are providing critical additional space at Marshall Medical Centers in case of potential medical surges.

The two hospitals in Marshall County are not completely out of beds, but if the number of coronavirus-positive patients continues growing, space may get tight.

That is why temporary tents have been set up outside of them just in case there is a spike.

“We’re making preparations for if things do get worse. So, there’s not a need at this particular moment,” explained EMA Director Anita McBurnett.

McBurnett and Heavy Rescue 10 team leader Lt. Blake Farmer told News 19 they are getting ahead of the potential need because it takes time to get the tents fully established.

“It took us roughly about three hours to set up the tent, but a couple days to get power,” said Farmer.

He added that the tents typically run off of a generator but because it’s unknown how long the tents will be up, they wanted a more cost effective way to power them.

Hospital staffers said this would only be used as a staging area or for treating minor injuries and preventing non-COVID-19 -positive patients from exposure.

The tents are part of the Alabama mutual aid system to help during times of emergencies or disasters.

They are almost fully self sufficient.

“They can all be connected and make one large tent or a tent city to house everybody in these teams. The tents are capable of having power. We have lights in them, we have heating and air units and thanks to COVID money that we have received, we have now purchased air scrubbers which will help keep the air clean,” explained Farmer.

Getting the tents ready is a team effort between the hospital, EMA, Heavy Rescue 10 team, and Marshall Technical School.

Students there put the tents together and are always on standby to help with any other emergency situation the county may need.

How long the tents will be here depends on how things continue with the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Everybody is going to have to do something to take out the workload of somebody else. It’s not an I thing, it’s a we thing and it has to be that way. Put your mask on, do social distancing. Do what you need to do to make it better for everybody else,” said Marshall Technical School Public Safety Instructor Lt. Martin Killion.

They all told News 19 they hope they do not ever have to use the tents, but the only way that will happen is if the number of COVID-19 cases goes down.

They said the only way that can happen is if people follow the recommended safety guidelines.