Temporary Emergency Services of Arab re-opens in new location

ARAB, Ala. – Temporary Emergency Services of Arab reopened Monday after being closed for a couple of months.

The building it was in before was sold and the nonprofit was unable to purchase it. So, they moved to just down the street to 242 South Main St.

Thrift store manager Crystal Scott told WHNT News 19 they now have a larger parking lot and separate areas for donation drop offs.

She said while they were closed, no one in the community went without because TESA referred those in need to other nonprofits that could help.

Masks are required to shop and workers have increased sanitization.

The turnout was overwhelming for the first day back open.

“We had a line. I mean, several people waiting out the door. When we opened it was a mad house which was great. It was a joy. It’s been very joyous and I’m very happy to see a lot of our customers that we haven’t seen in several months,” said Scott.

The thrift store has all kinds of things for sale for anyone on a budget, including backpacks and other school supplies. It will now be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Food Pantry is located at the door on the far left and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the back of the building.