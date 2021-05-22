Teens host “Airing out Big Tobacco’s Dirty Laundry” exhibit at Madison County libraries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A group of motivated teens dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of smoking and vaping are showcasing a project they’ve been working on for months.

It’s called “Airing Out Big Tobacco’s Dirty Laundry,” and it shares the dangers of using tobacco products, along with ways they see companies targeting young people as potential customers.

Kate Bowman is a high school student at Life Christian Academy in Harvest. She’s been involved with her youth branch of A Drug Free Community for a year, called Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders.

She wanted to do something to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking and vaping after seeing family members suffer from its effects.

She says she sees a lot of people her age vaping , so part of the exhibit is geared towards warning teens of risks associated with using a vape in addition to the risks associated with traditional smoking.

“A lot of kids think its cool, but its actually almost worse than smoking,” Bowman said. “The further along they go vaping and smoking the harder it will be to stop because that’s how addictive it is.”

The exhibit will make its way through all of the library branches in Madison County throughout the summer.

You can find it at the Downtown Huntsville Library, Madison Public Library and Tillman D. Hill Public Library of Hazel Green in May and the beginning of June.

It will move to the North Huntsville Public Library, Gurley Public Library and Monrovia Public Library through the rest of June and July, before traveling to Calvary Hill Public Library, Triana Public Library and Elizabeth Carpenter Public Library of New Hope for the duration of July and August.