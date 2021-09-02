Teen’s body recovered on Miramar Beach

UPDATE: (9/2/21 3:03 p.m.): A beachgoer spotted the body of a 14-year-old male on Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon, about 1.5 miles from where he went missing Wednesday evening.

The deceased is from Louisiana, said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

UPDATE: (9/2/21 12:26 p.m.): The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office called the ongoing search is “intense” for a teen who disappeared in the Gulf of Mexica Wednesday evening.

In a news release on their Facebook page, they said “the young man” entered the water around 6:30 p.m. near 3500 Scenic Highway 98 in Destin. When the teen began struggling in the current, another person jumped to to help. That person also began struggling but was able to escape the water.

Joining the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office in the search is the U.S. Coast Guard, Destin Beach Patrol and Walton County.

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The search continued Thursday for a teen who disappeared in the Gulf at Destin on Wednesday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard and Destin Beach Safety continued the search Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The teen disappeared in the water off Scenic Highway 98.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.