Teen murder suspect escaped from Alabama jail

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a teen murder suspect after he escaped from the Perry County Jail.

17-year-old Aldonte Jaquan Banks escaped from custody on Monday.

Details of how he escaped weren’t immediately available, but this has been the second time in the past week Banks has escaped custody, per al.com.

Banks, from Uniontown, Alabama, is charged with murder in the June 2shooting death of 25-year-old Jimmie Rembert, Jr.

Anyone with information on Banks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.