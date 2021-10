HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 15-year-old was arrested after a shooting at a downtown Huntsville hotel.

Huntsville Police said they have charged the teen with murder after the shooting at Embassy Suites Hotel, 800 Monroe Street, on Sunday, October 10. The suspect’s identity has not been released because of their age.

Officials 18-year-old Tyree Humphrey was shot at the hotel and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.