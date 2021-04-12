Tee it Up Fore Kids to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley

Huntsville, Alabama – Like most non-profits, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the TN Valley has experienced fundraising challenges during the pandemic.

That’s why an upcoming golf tournament is so important to the agency and the children it serves.

Tee it Up Fore Kids with Radiance Technologies is set for Monday, May 10 at Cherokee Ridge Country Club in Union Grove.

On-site check in for the tournament will began at 7:00am, with breakfast provided until 7:45am. That will be followed by an 8:00am shotgun start.

There will also be games, prizes and lunch.

If you don’t golf but still want to help, there are plenty of other opportunities.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1:1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Besides financial support, the group is always in need of “Bigs.” These are the volunteer mentors who work with the “Littles.” Right now, there is a waiting list of mentees.

There is also an e-mentoring option.

For more information, click here.