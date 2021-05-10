‘Tee It Up Fore Kids” raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley

UNION GROVE, Ala. – It may have been cloudy and gray with some rain drizzles across Northeast Alabama Monday, but that didn’t stop dozens of golfers from helping a good cause.

72 golfers took part in the “Tee It Up Fore Kids” fundraiser at Cherokee Ridge Country Club in Union Grove by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley.

The nonprofit was among many other groups impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it never stopped having programs, which cost money.

Organizers told News 19 it costs $1,000 to vet a potential “big” to ensure safety for the “little”, but that pales in comparison to the $14,000 it costs to support a child on welfare each year and the $58,000 to house a child in a state-run facility in Alabama.

“The more that we raise money the more we can continue to match youth and the more we match kids in the community, the higher aspirations they have, the more likely they are to finish high school, less likely to get involved in risky behavior and the more likely they are to be productive citizens when they grow up,” explained Program Director Audreanna Johnson.

She said Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is helping kids maintain a social connection since many are doing virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is also giving the kids a safe adult they can talk with if they’re having issues at home.