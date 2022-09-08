FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence will host the fifth annual TedX Wilson Park series at the Mane Room on Friday, September 9.

The event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mane Room in Downtown Florence. There will also be a social event afterward for attendees to talk to the speakers.

Ten different speakers will be giving Ted Talks on topics ranging from folk music and storytelling to mining technology and the environment. Lead Organizer Kristen Mashburn told News 19 that this will be an opportunity for local ideas to be shared internationally.

“Everything that you’ve seen on the Ted stage before, that’s what we’re bringing to Florence,” Mashburn said. “The idea is that we actually get to showcase locals who have really interesting ideas and bring that to an international audience.”

Mashburn said that tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the door, but there are very limited amounts left. Tickets are $50, but discounts can be offered to students and groups. You can find a link to purchase tickets and a full list of speakers here.