HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) continues to speak out against a report that states President Joe Biden may stop Space Command Headquarters from moving to a permanent location at Redstone Arsenal.

In an opinion piece published in 1819 News, Alabama’s senior senator emphasized the relationship of technology and space, and the important role they play in our national security – saying “Huntsville makes all the sense in the world as a home for SPACECOM.”

Tuberville referenced the ongoing political battle over SPACECOM’s permanent headquarters location, writing “Alabama’s law was already very pro-life when the Air Force made its decision. The idea that Alabama’s pro-life laws cancel out Huntsville’s advantages over all other locations is just a desperate, last-second objection promoted by democrat politicians in Colorado.”

His remarks come almost 10 days after an NBC report said defense and congressional officials believe President Biden may halt Space Command headquarters’ move to Alabama over the state’s abortion policies, and Senator Tuberville preventing more than 200 military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policies.

Senator Tuberville says he will continue advocating for Huntsville “until SPACECOM finally takes its rightful place in the rocket city.”