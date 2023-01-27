REDSTONE ARSENAL. Ala. (WHNT) – The fate of the U.S. Space Command’s permanent headquarters is once again a hot topic.

Senator Michael Bennett (D-CO) tweeted that he would hold off on voting on Pentagon nominees until he could get a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to talk about the location of Space Command.

Space Command’s temporary headquarters are in Colorado Springs, although Redstone Arsenal is in the running for the permanent headquarters.

Late in 2022, the Commander of Space Command announced a decision would be “coming soon,” but nothing further has been released since then.

The fight for Space Command to come to Huntsville has been ongoing for several years. It was named a finalist in early 2021. Then, in 2022, the Department of Defense named Huntsville as the “preferred permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters.”

While Huntsville was named the preference, many in Colorado are fighting to turn the temporary headquarters into the permanent headquarters.

U.S. Congressman and former Madison County Commissioner Dale Strong spoke with News 19 saying it looks like Huntsville is the obvious choice for space command.

“A civil engineer package was sent showing that the soil conditions, the ability to construct at Redstone Arsenal is more cost-effective, the ability to maintain at Redstone Arsenal is better, you look at the level of education, the list goes on. It’s the perfect fit here for north Alabama.”

News 19 also spoke with someone from the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force. They said that there is no timeline or update on when a final decision will be made.