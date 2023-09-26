(WHNT) — An American astronaut will wrap up his record-breaking time in space on Wednesday.

U.S. Army and NASA astronaut Lt. Col. Frank Rubio, M.D., will join two other Roscosmos cosmonauts to board a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:55 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Wednesday and head back to Earth.

NASA TV will broadcast live coverage of the deorbit burn and landing starting at 6:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday. The spacecraft is set to land in Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT. Rubio will later fly to Houston, Texas.

Rubio’s time aboard the ISS has lasted for more than a year: 371 days. According to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Rubio recently broke NASA’s record for the longest spaceflight by an American astronaut.

Mark Vande Hei’s spaceflight was 355 days, the previous record.

Rubio, an active duty Army physician and NASA astronaut, is assigned to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Army Astronaut Detachment. He was one of 10 selected out of over 18,000 applicants for the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class.

His mission on the ISS was initially supposed to last six months, but it was extended after the discovery and investigation into a coolant leak on the spacecraft that took him and two Russian cosmonauts to the ISS last year.

He spoke to the media recently about his record-breaking mission from aboard the International Space Station, and you can find that full discussion here.

You can also watch the live broadcast of the deorbit burn and landing on NASA’s website, beginning at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.