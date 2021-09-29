National Cyber Summit: Non-profit seeks more STEM outreach to North Alabama children of color

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Many of Huntsville’s more influential corporations in cyber warfare are welcoming new job applicants during this year’s National Cyber Summit.

“We’re constantly looking for cyber talent,” Intuitive Senior Program Adviser Chuck Speaks said. “It is the biggest problem in our industry, to find folks that are skilled to do this type of stuff.”

“I think it’s very important that we reach out to, you know, all the females and minorities to try to get more involved in the whole it world so that we can see a whole lot more diversity in that field.”

John Greer with the Black Data Processing Association (BDPA) plans to help reshape future demographics of information technology, or IT.

To do that, they’re connecting local kids with cyber security careers for free, he said.

“Working with some of the kids, and some of them have been females, they are brilliant,” Greer said. “So I would love to see them grow in that area of expertise and everything.”

Greer said Huntsville youth of any background have a golden (or silicone) opportunity by being in proximity to the most important software companies in the state, and parents should notice too.

“This is the future,” Greer said. “So please allow your kids to come out and just if they show any interest in computers, cyber security, it, anything digital. Just encourage them to ask questions, put them in there. Don’t be afraid of it, don’t shy from it.”