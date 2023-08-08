CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA officials will provide an update on their preparations for the Artemis II moon mission in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
NASA Administrator and former Florida senator Bill Nelson is slated to speak at Kennedy Space Center, along with the four-astronaut Artemis crew, and other NASA officials.
The agency is gearing up to send the crew on a 10-day journey around the moon to test the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems. NASA said the mission will “[pave] the way for future long-term human exploration missions to the lunar surface, and eventually Mars.”
According to NASA, the following officials will appear at the news conference:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy
- Jim Free, NASA associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate
- Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, NASA
- Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, NASA
- Christina Hammock Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, NASA
- Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, CSA (Canadian Space Agency)
The Artemis II mission is tentatively scheduled to launch in late 2024.
