HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City’s deep roots in the space program continue to grow as NASA prepares to return to the moon and eventually venture to Mars.

Developing the technology necessary to bring astronauts to the lunar surface involves hundreds of outside contractors, culminating at Marshall’s Space Flight Center (MSFC).

MSFC is one of NASA’s biggest field offices, employing thousands of people. The teams at Marshall are charged with solving some of spaceflight’s most complex technical problems, including creating the technology necessary to build infrastructure on the moon.

Corky Clinton, the Principal Investigator of the Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technology (MMPACT), said one day we may see landing pads, roads, habitats, shelters and other structures on the moon.

Because it is both expensive and time-consuming to launch construction materials into space, NASA and its partners began looking for a sustainable alternative, one that is readily available on the lunar surface.

“The regolith materials are basically just minerals like we have on Earth, and we can take those materials and basically dissolve them up and free the oxygen and the different metals that make them up,” said MMPACT Project Manager and Geologist Jennifer Edmunson. “We can use the oxygen for breathable air or propellants, and we have metals that we can use for manufacturing processes.”

The environmental test facilities located in Huntsville are home to the Thermal Vacuum Chamber V20, which is capable of recreating the extreme conditions equipment will face in space.

Because the MMPACT program is working toward the goal of a longer stay on the lunar surface, it is necessary to ensure the technology required for surface construction can survive drastic temperature shifts.

“What we’ve found in developing this process is that it produces actually a very strong material that is suitable for landing pads,” Clinton said. “We’ve done tests that show it can take the heat load from the engine of a spacecraft that’s landing on it.”

The technology also exists to carry out smaller manufacturing processes.

“If we need to make a wrench or something because someone lost it, dropped it on the surface, whatever, we can fabricate that on-site,” Edmunson said.

Week by week, the team at Marshall conducts tests telling us more about this new technology, and studying how it will react when we launch it into space. Once the processes are established on the moon, NASA plans to bring it to Mars.