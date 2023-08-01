MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, the news broke that Space Command will be permanently headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This was seen as a blow to the Madison County community, since Redstone Arsenal has long been a top preferred location.

News 19 has continued to reach out to state, local, and federal officials to learn more about the decision.

Madison County Commission Chairman, Mac McCutcheon says it is “disappointing.”

“This was exciting, the opportunity to serve the nation’s military, the warfighter and our national security, so yeah, I think you’re going to feel that sentiment all across this area of being disappointed,” McCutcheon said.

He referenced Huntsville and Madison County’s long history in the space community.

“I think the community as a whole was disappointed, because when you go back and look at our interest in the space program, the NASA program, the Apollo Missions, putting the first man on the moon — we all take a little bit of pride in that,” he said.

Huntsville had been designated the #1 preferred location for Space Command Headquarters in several studies, and Colorado Springs, Colorado was number five on the list.

“Why would they go against the research that was done from the people who were respected and experts in the field?” McCutcheon said.

The decision also strips the region of 1,400 new jobs.

Colorado’s economy looks to make out quite nicely from being awarded Space Command. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce projects an annual $1 billion dollar economic impact.

Both McCutcheon and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce say while it is frustrating to not get Space Command, that the local economy will remain strong.

“We’re moving forward, this is a very thriving community,” the Chairman said.

Huntsville area attorney and advisor to several members of congress, Mark McDaniel, believes politics played a role in the decision.

“When politics gets involved in national security that’s dangerous,” he said. “That’s what happened here” he added.

McDaniel also serves on the NASA Advisory Council. He believes a region that is thriving with space and defense work, like Madison County, is best suited for an agency like Space Command.

“The best and brightest minds in the world are at Marshall Space Flight Center [on Redstone Arsenal], and for the President to go and just say, okay, we did the Pentagon study, the Air Force study, that’s fine I’m not going to consider that, Colorado Springs, you get it — Don’t make any sense to me.”

According to the Associated Press, who first broke the story, a headquarters on Redstone Arsenal wouldn’t have been completed until at least 2030.

The AP said military officials considered that too long of a transition time.