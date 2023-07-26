HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three researchers associated with the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) discovered the brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected, approximately 2.4 billion light-years away.

Dr. Peter Veres, an assistant professor; Dr. Michael S. Briggs, principal research scientist and assistant director; and Stephen Lesage, a UAH graduate research assistant, are all associated with the UAH Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research (CSPAR).

The three researchers collaborated on the discovery and analysis of gamma-ray burst (GRB) 221009A, which is in the constellation Sagitta and ranks as the brightest one ever observed.

Gamma-Ray Burst 221009A occurred approximately 2.4 billion light-years away in the direction of the constellation Sagitta. (Photo Courtesy of International Gemini Observatory)

In a release about the discovery, UAH said the burst is believed to have been triggered by the collapse of a massive star and is accompanied by a supernova explosion, giving birth to a black hole.

“During a GRB, we see the death of a massive star, approximately 30 times more massive than the Sun, and the formation of a black hole,” Dr. Veres stated. “The black hole launches a very fast jet close to the speed of light, and the jet will produce the gamma-ray burst.”

Researchers operate a Gamma-ray burst monitor (GBM) at UAH. The GBM is an instrument in “low-Earth orbit aboard the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope that can see the entire gamma-ray sky not blocked by the Earth and hunts for gamma-ray bursts as part of its main program.”

The Fermi instrument has discovered over 3,500 GRBs, but it found that 221009A was the brightest ever detected.

Astronomers believe Gamma-Ray Burst 221009A represents the birth of a new black hole formed within the heart of a collapsing star. In this illustration, the black hole drives powerful jets of particles traveling near the speed of light. The jets pierce through the star, emitting X-rays and gamma rays as they stream into space. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful explosions in the universe. They emit most of their energy in gamma rays, light which is many times more energetic than the visible light we can see with our eyes. (Photo Courtesy of NASA)

Dr. Veres explained just how special this burst was and what made it stand out to these researchers.

“This gamma-ray burst was extremely bright. We expect to see one like this only every 10,000 years or so. We routinely detect GRBs at a rate of about five per week and keep an eye out if any of the GRBs are special in some way. This one was so bright, the instrument couldn’t keep up with the large number of incoming photons,” Dr. Veres added.

The GBM is managed at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, and the National Space Science and Technology Center in the U.S. and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany collaborate on its development and analysis of its data.