HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Students from Huntsville High School’s JROTC will compete in a space challenge competition for a chance at a National Championship.

With the highest qualifying score in the country, the Space Panthers booked a trip to Houston where they will compete in StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition against other JROTC programs.

The competition is designed to inspire and attract students to pursue STEM education and careers.

Lieutenant Colonel David Murphy the JROTC Senior Aerospace Science Instructor talked about the opportunities for students within the space force program.

“It gives them an idea of what type of careers are out there working in NASA or Space X or other companies involved in the space programs but also a sense of accomplishment and how to work as a team,” Murphy said.

The space-focused competition will have students address real-world problems offering hands-on experiences involving system development and operations.

Dominic Fisher the team captain of the JROTC Space Panthers spoke about his feelings heading into the competition.

“It’s definitely an experience. It’s amazing to get to this position. The pride I get out of it being the commander. It’s not just the pride for me, it’s the pride for all four of my other teammates. I’m excited,” Fisher told News 19.

When asked about the trip to Houston, Fisher had mixed emotions.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking to be honest, but it’s fun. I’m excited. It’s definitely a team-building experience,” Fisher said.

Students will fly to Texas Tuesday morning for this weekend’s competition and will use their spare time to explore the city in Houston.