MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey spoke out Tuesday, commending the Armed Services Committee for launching an investigation into delays in announcing the permanent location of Space Command HQ.

Gov. Ivey’s statement comes after Huntsville-area Congressman Dale Strong said on May 25 that he asked U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers to launch an investigation into the decision-making process for the command’s location.

Rogers is the House Armed Services Chairman and Strong is a member of the committee.

Gov. Ivey shared the following statement Tuesday praising the congressmen and reiterating her support for Huntsville becoming Space Command HQ on Twitter:

“Alabama is eager for our country to win the space race, not slow walk our way there. Let me repeat what everyone already knows: Alabama is the only rightful home for Space Command Headquarters, and supporting this mission is critical to the advancement of our national security. Last week, our bipartisan Alabama delegation brought to light concerning details regarding the permanency of Space Command Headquarters. On what dimension would we not have a permanent headquarters for a major arm of our national security? There are many questions that must be answered, and I commend Chairman Rogers, Representatives Strong and Sewell, as well as the entire U.S. House Armed Services Committee for launching this investigation. Alabama – in every way – is staunchly committed to seeing this mission through. And everyone agrees because the facts are undeniable that Redstone should, can and will be home to Space Command Headquarters.” Governor Kay Ivey

Rogers, who is the House Armed Services Chairman, wrote two letters to United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall on May 19 and on May 25. Kendall is in charge of making the final decision on Space Command’s location.

In the letters, Rogers asked both officials to preserve all documents related to “the Air Force’s selection of a location, related to any planned public announcements on SPACECOM headquarters, and any communications with any Biden administration officials concerning SPACECOM headquarters.”

The letter written on May 25 stated that at a meeting with the Alabama Delegation, Air Force Secretary Kendall informed the Alabama Delegation that “fundamental changes [were] being made to mission and headquarters requirements and related expenditures at temporary SPACECOM facilities.”

Kendall reportedly told the delegation he did not direct Space Command to make these fundamental changes and was unaware of anyone in the Department of Defense doing so either. As a result, the letter says Kendall informed the delegation that he has launched his own investigation into these delays and changes.

Rogers wrote that the House Armed Services Committee had launched its own investigation.

In a statement on May 25, Strong thanked Rogers for agreeing to and opening the investigation.

“The members of the House Armed Services Committee , and our service members awaiting a final basing decision deserve answers and swift action from the Air Force,” said Strong.

Space Command’s temporary headquarters are currently in Colorado Springs, although Redstone Arsenal is in the running for the permanent headquarters.

Huntsville was named a finalist in early 2021. Then, in 2022, the Department of Defense named the city as the “preferred permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters.” The city finished first in both the Air Force’s evaluation phase and the selection phase, while Colorado Springs finished fourth and fifth respectively.

At this time, an official decision on where the permanent headquarters will be located has still not been made.

Ivey ended her statement by addressing Kendall and Dickinson, saying “Secretary Kendall and General Dickinson, I am ready to join you at Redstone Arsenal very soon to officially welcome the HQ to Alabama.”

