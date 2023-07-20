(WHNT) – On July 20, 1969, three astronauts landed among the stars in the great unknown. Very unknown.

Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin sat inside a Saturn V rocket, engineered at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, waiting to be thrust into the Earth’s atmosphere.

At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, the engines fired and the Apollo 11 mission cleared the tower at Kennedy Space Center.

According to NASA’s website, after one and a half orbits of the Earth, the mission controllers gave a ‘go’ for the crew to head to the Moon. Three days later, the crew reached lunar orbit.

The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. at 9:32 a.m. EDT July 16, 1969, from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A. Image credit: NASA

The S-1C booster for the Apollo 11 Saturn V waits inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Image credit: NASA

Neil A. Armstrong, commander for the Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission, practices for the historic event in a lunar module simulator in the Flight Crew Training Building at Kennedy. Accompanying Armstrong on the Moon flight were Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. Image credit: NASA

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot of Apollo 11, the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during a walk on the lunar surface. The lunar module is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are clearly visible in the soil of the moon. Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, mission commander, took this picture with a 70mm Hasselblad lunar surface camera. Image Credit: NASA

Astronaut and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin moves toward a position to deploy two components of the Early Apollo Scientific Experiments Package (EASEP) on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. The Passive Seismic Experiments Package (PSEP) is in his left hand; and in his right hand is the Laser Ranging Retro-Reflector (LR3). Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera. Image Credit: NASA

The Apollo 11 crew await pickup by a helicopter from the USS Hornet, prime recovery ship for the historic lunar landing mission. The fourth man in the life raft is a United States Navy underwater demolition team swimmer. All four men are wearing biological isolation garments. The Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin aboard splashed down at 11:49 a.m. CDT, July 24, 1969, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii and only 12 nautical miles from the USS Hornet. Image Credit: NASA

President Richard M. Nixon was in the central Pacific recovery area to welcome the Apollo 11 astronauts aboard the USS Hornet, prime recovery ship for the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. Already confined to the Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) are (left to right) Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 splashed down at 11:49 a.m. (CDT), July 24, 1969, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii and only 12 nautical miles from the USS Hornet. Image Credit: NASA

Aldrin and Armstrong got into the Eagle, the lunar module, while Collins orbited in the command module, Columbia.

The Eagle landed on the Moon at 4:17 p.m. EDT on July 20. And at 10:56 p.m. EDT Armstrong became the first person to step foot on the Moon.

A few days later, the crew of three splashed down in Hawaii.

While this may seem like ancient history to some, several astronauts have followed in Apollo 11’s footsteps. And with the Artemis program thriving, humankind will reach the Moon once again

Through the Artemis program, NASA plans on sending two astronauts to the Moon with the Artemis III mission in 2025. This will mark humanity’s return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.