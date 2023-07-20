(WHNT) – On July 20, 1969, three astronauts landed among the stars in the great unknown. Very unknown.
Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin sat inside a Saturn V rocket, engineered at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, waiting to be thrust into the Earth’s atmosphere.
At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, the engines fired and the Apollo 11 mission cleared the tower at Kennedy Space Center.
According to NASA’s website, after one and a half orbits of the Earth, the mission controllers gave a ‘go’ for the crew to head to the Moon. Three days later, the crew reached lunar orbit.
Aldrin and Armstrong got into the Eagle, the lunar module, while Collins orbited in the command module, Columbia.
The Eagle landed on the Moon at 4:17 p.m. EDT on July 20. And at 10:56 p.m. EDT Armstrong became the first person to step foot on the Moon.
A few days later, the crew of three splashed down in Hawaii.
While this may seem like ancient history to some, several astronauts have followed in Apollo 11’s footsteps. And with the Artemis program thriving, humankind will reach the Moon once again
Through the Artemis program, NASA plans on sending two astronauts to the Moon with the Artemis III mission in 2025. This will mark humanity’s return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.