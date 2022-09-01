HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you excited about the upcoming second launch attempt of the Artemis I mission? The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting a party to watch all the action as NASA tries again to return to the Moon.

The first launch attempt was scrubbed on Monday due to engine issues. The next attempt is currently set for Saturday, September 3 with doors opening at the Rocket Center at noon.

The USSRC will be streaming NASA’s official live broadcast on their giant 34.5-foot screen in the Davidson Center under the original Moon rocket, the Saturn V.

The launch window is set from 1:17 p.m. – 3:17 p.m. The party will conclude at 3:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but you may want to reserve a spot ahead of time as seating is limited and the first event sold out. Click here for details.

The Rocket Center team says on-site parking will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Calhoun Community College offered the use of its parking lot for overflow parking. The campus is located across I-565 from the Rocket Center.

People are encouraged to carpool to maximize available parking. The Rocket Center will have shuttle services from overflow parking to and from the Davidson Center during the event.

NASA says the main objectives of this unmanned flight are to test the Orion heat shield and to fly the SLS for the first time as a fully integrated rocket.